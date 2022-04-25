Kings County Historical Society is hosting Michael LaSalle at 6:30 p.m. today in the Historic Church at 14060 Hackett Street Hanford.
The guest speaker, Michael LaSalle, will describe the adventures of the Bartleson-Bidwell party of 1841, the first wagon party to set out for far-off California. Since it had never been done before, the expedition became a landmark event in the settlement of the Far West. Leaving Missouri in May, 1841, the expedition would head west, groping its way across uncharted territory. The members of the party had only vague ideas of what to expect, what was ahead, what path to take, and how far they had to go. It was a miracle that they made it, and how they did it is one the fascinating stories in American history.
Michael LaSalle is a local retired attorney who recently published a book on the expedition. The event is free of charge but space is limited so please reserved your seat at KCHS.TICKETLEAP.COM