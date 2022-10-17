Kansas Avenue in Kings County between State Route 43 and 10th Avenue south of Hanford will be closed between Oct. 17 and the end of 2022, according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
The closure is due to construction on a rail overcrossing that will be designed to allow Kansas Avenue traffic to pass over the rail alignment.
Eastbound traffic on Kansas will be detoured north on 10th Avenue to Kent where they will continue east to State Route 43 before turning south on the highway to reconnect with Kansas Avenue. Westbound traffic will follow the reverse detour.