{{featured_button_text}}

KINGS COUNTY —The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced a lane closure on Grangeville Boulevard, east of 7 ½ Avenue in Kings County.

This closure began Monday, May 20, and will continue through the end of June 2019. Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic

This work is part of Construction Package 2-3 (CP 2-3), the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.

Traffic laws will be fully enforced and commuters are expected to be aware of the surrounding activities, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel. The public is asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

This schedule is subject to change. For up-to-date information visit BuildHSR.com or the Caltrans Quickmap.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

News Reporter

News reporter for The Sentinel

Load comments