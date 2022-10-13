The High-Speed Rail Authority has completed the second Kings County structure for the state project — the Kent Avenue Grade Separation located at Kent Avenue west of Highway 43 and south of Hanford.
The Authority announced the completion of the 215 foot-long overcrossing, which will take vehicles over the future high-speed rail tracks, on Wednesday.
Work crews placed 12 pre-cast concrete girders spanning 56 to 91 feet long to form the structure's deck.
The new structure is the project's latest progression in the Central Valley, following the summer completion of the Jackson Avenue separation, which was also in Kings County, and the Avenue 15½ grade separation in Madera County.
In addition, the Authority recently awarded contracts to advance design along the Merced to Madera and Fresno to Bakersfield project sections, expanding the 119-mile segment to 171 miles of electrified high-speed rail under development and construction.