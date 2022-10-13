The High-Speed Rail Authority has completed the second Kings County structure for the state project — the Kent Avenue Grade Separation located at Kent Avenue west of Highway 43 and south of Hanford.

The Authority announced the completion of the 215 foot-long overcrossing, which will take vehicles over the future high-speed rail tracks, on Wednesday.

Work crews placed 12 pre-cast concrete girders spanning 56 to 91 feet long to form the structure's deck.

