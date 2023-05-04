The California High-Speed Rail Authority has opened roads along Idaho and Dover avenues to the public after completing two new grade separations.
The grade separations — roadways that are re-aligned over or under a railway to eliminate hazards — span the planned rail line for the high-speed rail project. Officials with the rail authority say a grade separation is safer and assists traffic flow.
Officials also say that the grade separations are particularly special due to their ability to provide emergency services and provide the public a new route through Kings County.
“Including today, we have six of these overcrosses that will be completed and open to the public in Kings County,” said Central Valley Deputy Regional Director Toni Tinoco. “We have a lot more work to do in Kings County, Tulare, the rest of the Central Valley that we’re working to get completed and open to traffic.”
To help with local flooding, rail authority officials said they offered dirt from rail construction sites to beef up Kings County levees and partnered with County officials to use land owned by the authority for livestock relocation.
According to Tinoco, some high-speed rail construction sites that had to be put on hold because of flooding are only just now starting to get back on track.
“We’ve also been impacted by the flooding just like everyone else, different public works agencies, different state agencies that are out there working," Tinoco said. "We’re definitely feeling the impacts of that. We’ve had to hit the pause button on some of structures, but as of today, they are drying up.”
An update released by the rail authority projects that the initial 171-mile section of rail line connecting Merced to Bakersfield will begin passenger service in 2030. The line would include a station just east of Hanford.
But the same report also noted that funding needed to build the initial segment is $35 billion, which exceeded the agency's secured funding at the time of the report's release.
Some power lines near the Idaho Avenue grade separation will need to be relocated to accommodate the planned rail line. According to Tinoco, the authority is working with Pacific Gas and Electric to move the power lines.
Tinoco also said that the construction of the grades has seen expected challenges, but also challenges that had to be reacted to.
"That’s with any construction project," Tinoco said. "Fortunately, we’ve had a good partner in Kings County getting this work close to completed."
Tinoco also celebrated opportunities to work with small businesses and provide jobs to Californians.
“These are good-paying jobs in the building trades,” Tinoco said. “These are long-term careers. We need a skilled workforce, and a lot of these men and women who have come to these sites are just that.”