The California High-Speed Rail Authority has opened roads along Idaho and Dover avenues to the public after completing two new grade separations.

The grade separations — roadways that are re-aligned over or under a railway to eliminate hazards — span the planned rail line for the high-speed rail project. Officials with the rail authority say a grade separation is safer and assists traffic flow. 

Officials also say that the grade separations are particularly special due to their ability to provide emergency services and provide the public a new route through Kings County. 

