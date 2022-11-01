California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022.

The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August.

Two grade separations were completed along Jackson Avenue and Kent Avenue south of Hanford; they were completed in September and October respectively.

