California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022.
The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August.
Two grade separations were completed along Jackson Avenue and Kent Avenue south of Hanford; they were completed in September and October respectively.
According to the video, work began in July on the Belmont Avenue grade separation in Fresno, while arch cables were stretched between the double arches of the Cedar Viaduct which spans Highway 99.
The work was part of Construction Package 1 in Madera and Fresno counties.
Construction Packages 2 and 3 bring the High-Speed Rail route through northern Kings County, cutting through Hanford and Corcoran. The major improvement there is the setting of pre-cast concrete girders being put in place for the Hanford Viaduct.
The Hanford Viaduct is being constructed between Grangeville Boulevard and Highway 198 east of Eighth Ave/State Route 43. The viaduct will bring passengers through the Hanford station.
Once completed, the Viaduct will bring highspeed trains over Grangeville Boulevard, the San Joaquin Railroad, and Highway 198 as it continues south towards Bakersfield. It will serve as a major transportation hub for both Kings and Tulare counties using the rail system.
Construction Package 4 spans Kern County with another viaduct being constructed in Wasco as the track route cuts towards Bakersfield.
Since the start of construction, the entire project has created almost 9,000 construction jobs, many of which are filled by Central Valley residents.
But according to another press release issued by the HSR Authority, the Authority made the decision to not extend the time for track and systems procurement as they have currently planned it.
The decision was based on the current economic climate, supply-chain issues, and the nation's 40-year high inflation.
The High-Speed Rail Authority is going to restructure the delivery model for the track, signaling, electrification, and operations control centers necessary for passenger service to operate.
For more information on the High-Speed Rail and its current construction projects visit hsr.ca.gov.