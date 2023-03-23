The Hanford Joint Union High School District will soon start multiple field renovations at all their campuses and officials are reminding the public to stay off the grass unless granted permission.
Superintendent Victor Rosa, at a recent school board meeting, voiced his concern over what he described as ongoing mistreatment of multiple campus fields by the general public.
District-operated fields like the Neighbor Bowl, which is set to undergo major renovations toward the end of March, have been vandalized by individuals who used the facilities without permission, according to district officials.
The district has mentioned a variety of incidents from individuals driving onto the fields and breaking sprinklers to large-scale unauthorized sporting events which resulted in further field damage.
“In the winter we had a problem where somebody had gotten into our Bowl and played adult soccer on the fields right after a rain storm and they damaged the field, we had to do a few repairs afterward,” said Renee Creech, assistant superintendent of business services and operations at the Hanford Joint Union High School District.
The district is planning to install security measures in the near future, to protect the fields.
“It will happen in some fashion in the future, we're not currently sure staffing-wise but we do feel like we're at that level. We want to ensure the safety of our students, making sure that their facilities are safe,” said Creech.
According to Creech, field renovations were scheduled to start in February, but weather conditions delayed the work.
“The ground is too wet, we had two fields at Hanford High, two fields at Hanford West, and one field at Sierra Pacific that were supposed to start renovations in February,” she continued. “We're currently not able to get equipment in there safely without further damaging the fields. We have the company on standby. As soon as the ground gets dry we are going to start those renovations,” said Creech.
The Neighbor Bowl is open for walkers said Creech, the community may use the track for exercise. However, the field may not be used by individuals to play games, it should be treated as a designated well-lit area for walkers only.
District officials emphasized the fields are not open-access, and those who wish to use them must get permission.
“The fields there are much like a building, where they are not open-access. We have a system with our facilities department to make sure that people that come in and use the facilities have proper insurance, and that we are there to open the proper gates, just to ensure everyone's safety,” said Creech.
Individuals and organizations may rent the fields for recreational use, much like the cafeterias and gymnasiums.
“There are minimal costs if it's a non-profit organization, if it's a for-profit organization there are some additional fees that may be added," said Creech.
The fields can be gated off for multiple reasons, and according to Creech those who enter the facilities may end up putting themselves in danger.
“If the field is gated off then they shouldn’t be accessing it because of a lot of different reasons, it might be under renovation, it might have just been sprayed for weeds or pests, or it might have just been seeded or fertilized. When we have the gates closed people need to be mindful of that, so they are not going in and harming themselves or the work that we are doing,” said Creech.
When it comes to use of the fields, students are the No. 1 priority for the district, according to Creech. The maintenance is intended to keep the fields in the best conditions for student use throughout the year, not the general public.