Field at Hanford High School
One of the fields at Hanford High School dries out after a recent storm.

 David Moreno, Staff

The Hanford Joint Union High School District will soon start multiple field renovations at all their campuses and officials are reminding the public to stay off the grass unless granted permission.

Superintendent Victor Rosa, at a recent school board meeting, voiced his concern over what he described as ongoing mistreatment of multiple campus fields by the general public.

District-operated fields like the Neighbor Bowl, which is set to undergo major renovations toward the end of March, have been vandalized by individuals who used the facilities without permission, according to district officials.

