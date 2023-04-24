FFA state champions will be recognized during the Hanford Joint Union High School District board meeting Tuesday night.
Those who participated in the state Agriscience Fair and the state STAR and SAE Proficiency Competition will be honored during the meeting by board members.
FFA – State Champions – State Agriscience Fair
John Bray - Division 5 Power, Structural and Technical Systems
Jessalynn Soto - Division 5 Plant Systems
Brennan Elszy - Division 5 Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems
Ramon Alcaraz - Division 3 Animal Systems
Daren Deftereos - Novice Division Team
FFA – State STAR & SAE Proficiency Competition
Brennan Elszy - State STAR in Agriscience Winner
Jacob Dutra - State Champion Proficiency Fiber/Oil Crop Production
Also Tuesday, a presentation will be given by Brennan Elszy, the superintendent of the College of the Sequoias.
The board is also set to make a decision on several agency agreements including the Tulare County Office of Education IMPACT Intern Program and the Tulare County Office of Education Career Technical Incentive Grant Program (CTEIG).
The cost for the intern program for the 2022-23 school year was listed as $1,500, and the annual CTEIG grant amount for the Hanford Joint Union High School District was listed as $426,561.34.
Up for board consideration and action this week is Resolution #23-09, which calls on boards of supervisors of Kings and Tulare counties to establish the tax rate for bonds of Hanford Joint Union High School District expected to be sold during the fiscal year 2023-24.
Adoption of the resolution is necessary to ensure that property taxes are levied during fiscal year 2023-24 for the payment of bonds.
If approved, an additional amount of available bond money which equals $9,000,045 can be used to fund district bond projects.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.