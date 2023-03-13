An updated transportation plan for the Hanford Joint Union High School District will be presented to the board for information only at Tuesday night’s meeting, and the board will consider revisions to the graduation ceremony dress code.
The meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.
The transportation plan was prepared to meet the requirements for additional funding to be received from the State per Education Codes 39800.1 and 41850.
The allocation for 2022-23 is $783,016.72 and will be deposited into the District general fund.
All students outside of a 2-mile walking distance from their school may ride the district bus which has several bus stops within city limits, as well as the far reaches of the district boundaries in undeveloped farming areas.
The district has allocated $1.9 million in transportation expenditures for the 2022-23 fiscal year including the purchase of two new school buses.
Additionally, the board is set to consider revisions to the Student-Parent Handbook regarding the graduation ceremony dress and adornment section.
The revision was completed with input from principals in order to develop rules that are more inclusive, non-gender specific, and in alignment with the education code.
The updated graduation ceremony dress code includes a list of allowable adornments, including cords from approved programs like FFA, and leis for Pacific Islander students.
Eagle feathers and/or beads in the tassel are allowed for any student with Native American heritage or affiliation. However, besides the school-approved stole, no religious, national, ethnic or cultural stoles are allowed.
The board will also review an update on the 2022-23 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), which is an important component of the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF).
The goal of the district is to ensure that every student will have access to standards-aligned instructional course study taught by effectively trained and fully credentialed teachers in facilities maintained in good repair.