IMG_0191.jpg
Buy Now

Hanford High School graduates walk past red pillars on their way to their seats inside Neighbor Bowl in June 2022.

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

An updated transportation plan for the Hanford Joint Union High School District will be presented to the board for information only at Tuesday night’s meeting, and the board will consider revisions to the graduation ceremony dress code.

The meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.

The transportation plan was prepared to meet the requirements for additional funding to be received from the State per Education Codes 39800.1 and 41850.

Tags

Recommended for you