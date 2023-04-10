Bids for the project, which will be paid for with building reserves, were held in early April, and according to district documents only one bid, for $820,420, was placed by Marko Construction Group Inc. The bid was marked too high, and rejection is recommended by the administration.
The board will also consider removal of fencing installed on the Hanford West's bus drive. In an effort to help with traffic control, the district had added fencing on the inside of the bus drive on Campus Drive.
If passed, the removal would solve an issue of redundancy, since the chain-link fence to the west of the bus drive stands behind the new wrought iron fence securing the campus.
The administration, however, has received requests from Hanford Police and other third parties to keep both fences in use.
The board will also hear an update on the district's 2022-23 third LCAP goal, which is focused on students' academic achievement in connection with college and career readiness after graduation.
The board will also make a decision regarding the revision of the job description for an interpreter for the deaf.
The district and the California School Employees Association entered into a memorandum of understanding to revise the job description for the position.
If passed, the increased cost range is $5,350 per interpreter, if all three vacancies are filled the total cost to the district will be $16,050.
The board will also decide on a hiring incentive for bus drivers and interpreters for the deaf.
The total cost including benefits for all vacant bus driver and interpreter positions would be $41,100.
Tuesday's meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.