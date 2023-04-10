The Neighbor Bowl Scoreboard Replacement project will likely be delayed at Tuesday night’s Hanford Joint Union High School District board meeting after the sole project bid came in too high.

Bids for the project, which will be paid for with building reserves, were held in early April, and according to district documents only one bid, for $820,420, was placed by Marko Construction Group Inc. The bid was marked too high, and rejection is recommended by the administration. 

The board will also consider removal of fencing installed on the Hanford West's bus drive. In an effort to help with traffic control, the district had added fencing on the inside of the bus drive on Campus Drive.

