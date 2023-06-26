The Hanford Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees is set to consider a variety of change orders for both the Hanford High HVAC and Neighbor Bowl Remodel projects at Tuesday night's meeting.
The board will consider the approval of three change orders for the Neighbor Bowl Remodel Project.
Change Order No. 1 covers the installation of the framing necessary for a new scoreboard that will be purchased by the district.
The cost change is $148,305.99 as presented by the Ardent Construction company, and it will be paid with building reserve funds.
The second change order covers additional rebar work that was required by the Division of State Architect during backcheck.
The cost is $14,996.30 and will be paid through state facilities program savings, building reserves, and bond funds.
The third change order covers the work to move the electrical conduit and wires for the stadium lights on the visitor side due to an unforeseen condition discovered while re-grading the berm.
The change order was previously approved for action and the work was approved for an amount not to exceed $61,721.20.
The cost is $61.721.20 as presented by Ardent and will be paid through state facilities program savings, building reserves, and bond funds.
Back for final board approval is the Hanford West High School and Sierra Pacific High School Athletic Field Lighting Project — bids were held on June 22.
The District received three bids:
- A-C Electric Company: $1,536,800
- Holloway Construction: $1,963.962
- Unwired: $1,406.697.42
According to district officials, the bid package from Unwired was incomplete with the bid security not included, the company was also not pre-qualified with the district as required and instructed.
As a result, the district will suggest board approval of the second lowest bid from A-C Electric Company for $1,536,800.
Also on the docket are two separate change orders for the Hanford High School HVAC Project.
The first change order is for work to repair dry rot under the eve on the north side of the main hall above the clerestory windows, which was discovered while the sub-contractor for Bush Construction was removing the windows as part of the Hanford High School Cafeteria Window Replacement Project.
The cost of the repair work is estimated not to exceed $55,000.
The second change order is for work to extend electrical conduits that were placed in a pull box during the Hanford High Modernization project, to the electrical cabinet, which is necessary for the new HVAC load.
The cost for the repair work is not to exceed $25,000.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.