The Hanford Joint Union High School District approved $1.1 million in upgrades to Hanford High School’s cafeteria at Tuesday night's board meeting.
The replacement project includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and the contract was granted to American, Inc. The contract amount exceeded the initial project budget of $750,000, and includes an additional $86,000 for new roofing of the Main Hall building.
In addition to the replacement project, the board approved a window replacement project at a cost of $680,000. The original budget was $250,000.
Construction for both projects is scheduled to start during the summer break.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved the job description and salary range for the new position of intervention coordinator.
The coordinator position would be directly responsible to the continuation high school principal at an annual cost of $163,734.74. The salary for the position was set at $120,224 plus other benefits totaling $43,510.74.
Finally, the board approved new textbooks for their American Government Institutions and Policies classes. The new AP government textbooks are going to cost approximately $19,275.