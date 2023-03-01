The Hanford Joint Union High School District approved $1.1 million in upgrades to Hanford High School’s cafeteria at Tuesday night's board meeting.

The replacement project includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and the contract was granted to American, Inc. The contract amount exceeded the initial project budget of $750,000, and includes an additional $86,000 for new roofing of the Main Hall building.

In addition to the replacement project, the board approved a window replacement project at a cost of $680,000. The original budget was $250,000.

