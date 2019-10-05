FRESNO — The Big Fresno Fair has is getting into full swing this weekend and is proving to once again be a beacon for Valley foodies and sweet-toothed snackers.
Boasting almost every kind of food imaginable, including burgers, tacos, Chinese food, deep-fried desserts, the Fair continues through Oct. 14.
Here are some must-try eats spotted by the Sentinel Friday.
Colossal Dog’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Corndog
“The Flamin’ Hot Corndog is different from your average corn dog,” said employee Monica Jackson.
The food stand combines a classic Fair staple, the corn dog, with everyone’s favorite new guilty pleasure, the “Flamin’ Hot” style of Cheetos.
The special corndog uses a special batter that has crushed up hot Cheetos used in the recipe. All-beef hot dogs are dipped in the batter and deep-fried to a crispy brown perfection.
“We cook it up and when it comes out, we smother it with hot cheese and more hot Cheetos on top of it,” she said.
The Texas Twister
The Texas Twister is the perfect refreshment for those looking for a drink that isn’t too sugary or too stiff.
The drink is comprised of fresh-squeezed lemons, limes and oranges, signature Texas Twister mix and is topped with a cherry, served iced.
“That’s all there is to it,” said owner Kim Sanders, who estimates that about 1-in-3 customers makes a return trip for a discounted refill.
The Clovis-based business makes rounds at various Clovis and Fresno events including Big Hat Days, Clovis Fest and Vintage Days, where Sanders will often serve eager return customers who show up with the Texas Twisters’ iconic boot cup looking for refills.
Chicken Charlie’s Krispy Kreme Triple Decker Cheeseburger
“That’s it right there,” employee Tony Boghosian said about the signature burger. “That’s the champ.”
The burger is three beef patties and three slices of cheese held between two sweet and pillowy Krispy Kreme donuts serving as a bun.
Chicken Charlie’s is a San Diego-based restaurant, with two locations in SoCal, which makes the rounds at a handful of fairs each year.
Chicken Charlie’s menu consists of items including deep-fried Twinkies, avocados and Oreos, as well as more savory fare like bacon-wrapped chicken legs , fried frog legs and chicken and waffles.
The split between customers wanting savory meals and sweet confections is about 50/50, though Fairgoers tend to want savory items during the day and desserts at night.
One popular dessert is the cotton candy ice cream sandwich.
“Chicken Charlie invented that a while back,” Boghosian said. “It’s two different buns of cotton candy, ice cream and Fruity Pebbles.”
For more about the Fair, visit https://www.fresnofair.com.
