There is a wide array of events planned to help celebrate the Christmas season following the Thanksgiving holiday. These range from parades to shopping specials, fundraisers and more.
Here are some of the main events coming to Kings County this holiday season.
Hanford Chamber Christmas Parade
The Hanford Chamber Christmas Parade is set for Friday evening after being relegated to a drive-thru event last year. This year, it’s back on track and scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving, as is tradition. It’ll also be bolstered by the return of some longtime favorite participants like the Star Wars-themed float from DJ’s Collectible Shoppe and the Living Nativity Scene put on by Riverdale Assembly of God. Every year in the days leading up to Christmas, they do their drive-thru event with live animals and actors depicting the birth of Jesus.
Meanwhile, the parade is expected to bring plenty of people into Downtown Hanford's store and boutiques, generating business on Black Friday at the start of the Christmas shopping season.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. at 7th and Douty streets, then make its way towards Irvin Street coming up on 8th and back across Douty.
Winter Wonderland Holiday Boutique
At the Civic Auditorium in Downtown Hanford, there will be a special Christmas boutique with homemade crafts, clothing and other items for Christmas shopping.
The boutique is being put on by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services, Main Street Hanford and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, running on Nov. 27 and Dec. 11.
The Living Nativity
Every year in the days leading up to Christmas, the Riverdale Assembly of God assembles a living Nativity with live animals and actors depicting the birth of Jesus. According to Pastor Chuck Spencer, they will be returning this year as well.
The Living Nativity is a four-night event spanning from Dec. 22 to Christmas Night, where visitors drive through different scenes depicting the birth of Jesus. There are around 200 actors and 100 live animals involved to make it happen.
Hanford Chamber of Commerce Charity Event
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has named nine beneficiaries for its annual Christmas Charity Event early next month.
According to the website, the Chamber of Commerce, headed by Amory Marple, has selected: Champions Recovery; Happy Trails Riding Academy; the Kings County Commission on Aging; Refuge Armona; the Sarah Mooney Museum; the Special Olympics; and United Cerebral Palsy- Central California (UCPCC).
The event is being done in partnership with Kings United Way and is being held Dec. 2 at the Hanford Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at the Hanford Chamber's office, or website at $50.
Fox Theatre screenings and concerts
The Hanford Fox Theatre will screen several holiday movies and specials throughout the season. This will start on Friday at 2 p.m. with "The Nightmare Before Christmas." On Dec. 4 at 7 p.m., they will screen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." At the same time on Dec. 11, they will also be showing the Bethel Ballet Academy's rendition of "The Nutcracker." Finally, on Dec. 14, P.A.T.Y's Dance Studio will hold the Winter Masquerade at 5 p.m.
Filipinos of Kings County Christmas Celebration
Filipinos of Kings County are preparing for their first-ever “Maligayang Pasko” celebration for the Christmas season.
Christmas is one of the most important times of the year in the Philippines. It’s not just a time for festivities, but also a time of reunion and peace, and a reprieve from the day-to-day stresses of life.
Maligayang Pasko will be held at Heritage Park in Lemoore, starting with sports at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 and ending at 8 p.m. Traditional Filipino food will be part of the celebration, along with Filipino dances, music and their traditional Filipino Christmas spirit. The event is free to attend and bringing a dish is encouraged.
Lemoore Christmas Parade
The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Lemoore Christmas Parade. Set for Dec. 4, at “D” Street in Downtown Lemoore, the event will begin at 6 p.m., with this year being a Dr. Seuss-themed “Who-Bilation.”
Deadline for Parade Entry is Dec. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.