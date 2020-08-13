Henry Aleman Miranda Jr.
04/20/1963 - 07/29/ 2020
On July 29, 2020 Henry Hank Aleman Miranda Jr., loving husband, father, poppy, son, brother and friend, passed away suddenly at the age of 57, due to complications caused by Covid-19. Henry was born in Bakersfield California to Father Henry Aleman Miranda Sr., and mother Guadalupe Sanchez.
Henry spent his formable years playing on the streets of Lindsay California with a close-knit group of friends. At a young age Henry shined as a standout athlete in baseball and football. He would often brag about how he was the only person in his high school to start all four years on the varsity team and to get four years of varsity letters on his lettermans jacket. As an adult Henry joined the California Department of Corrections on November 1, 1997 and served as a correctional officer for 18 years at Corcoran State Prison.
Henry battled multiple illnesses late in his life including a bout of pancreatitis and a severe liver disease, which resulted in him needing a liver transplant in 2016. Through all of his battles there were two constants in his life. The first was his loving wife of 24 years. Tracy Miranda stood by his side when he battled multiple illnesses, and she was there by his side at the end. The second constant was Henrys devotion to God. Henry never missed an opportunity to go to church, read his bible, or sit and have a discussion about God with his children. Towards the end of his life Henry spent the better part of his days working outside on his yard and talking to God. The greatest gift that he has passed on to his family is his faith.
Henry loved his children and often told them he was proud of them and that all he expected was for them to do their best. He often would say, if you want to flip burgers for the rest of your life, all I ask is for you to be the best burger flipper you can be. Henry is survived by his wife Tracy Miranda, three sons, Anthony Miranda and wife Erica, Cooper Miranda, Caleb Miranda, and two daughters, Rene Jiron and husband Joel, and Jessica Anthony and husband Dennis. Henry also is survived by five grandchildren, Layten Wayne and Jesse Wade Anthony, Miranda Rose and Jonah Jayden Jiron and Tytus Henry Miranda. Henry was preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Jayden Angel Arias.
Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9am at First Pentecostal Church 429 W. Elm St. Hanford, Ca. Followed by graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery 1911 S. Cedar Ave. Laton Ca.
