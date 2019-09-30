HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday evening to discuss a burgeoning commodity: hemp.
The city has received a request to amend the municipal code to allow commercial hemp activities within city limits.
Currently in place is an urgency ordinance that restricts hemp processing and manufacturing until a permanent ordinance is adopted.
The potential applicant, Greenbrier Hemp Company, LLC, wishes to participate in a cost reimbursement agreement for the development of the permanent hemp ordinance in order to expedite the process.
The proposed agreement will be between the city and Greenbrier, with Greenbrier funding the costs of preparing the ordinance amendment and any other city work required for the project.
According to the staff report, Greenbrier will deposit $25,000 initially, with additional deposits if necessary, to cover all city work.
City staff is recommending that the council authorize the mayor to enter into a cost recovery and indemnification agreement with Greenbrier. They anticipate hiring a consultant to assist in the development of an ordinance and regulations for the hemp processing and manufacturing industry.
As an effort to prioritize public relations, council will also discuss a contract with DMI Agency, a public relations firm.
The firm would provide social media services, improve the city’s website and provide more transparency in the work done by the city.
The proposed contract would cost $44,250 for a 12-month period.
Under general business, council is also scheduled to discuss:
- A resolution in support of no tobacco and vaping in city parks;
- A request to allow a mural to be painted on the rear wall facing the alley for JH Tackett Inc., located at 329 W. Seventh Street;
- Approval of a contract change order for additional consulting services related to the Airport Taxi-lane Rehabilitation Project, in the amount of $40,203;
- Awarding a contract for the Minor Water Main Replacement Project, located between Seventh and Eighth streets, from Redington Street to Green Street;
- The voting preferences of two League of California Cities annual conference resolutions;
- Declaring nine firearms as police surplus properties.
Besides discussing general business, council will hold one public hearing regarding Tract 915 for the formation of a Landscape Assessment District at Aquifer Drive and Millennium Way, and confirming the levy and collection of annual assessments.
In a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation on the Sustainable Groundwater Mitigation Act.
s stated in the previous article i the Sentinel it would take an enormous amount of hemp to get a "high" as hemp is NOT marijuana. M.J. is bred for the high level or THC. Hemp,as cotton, was the primary source of fiber for rope, blankets or any type of fabric type products prior to WW2. As petroleum based products became more relevant after the war including fibers such as nylon for rope,etc. the petroleum industry didn't care for the competition from cheaper more organic products and led the charge,(read $$$ to lobbying), get hemp declared a drug. total B.S. Hemp is drought resistant, pest resistant and does not require a lot of herbicide or insecticide usage. A heck of a lot more environmental friendly the plastics. You would probably suffer from suffocation trying tl smoke enough hemp to get high. Just my two bits worth.
BTW; I am not in the hemp business and do not have dog in the race. It just makes good sense to use the most environmental friendly and economical products. Hemp got scre** by BIG petroleum and elected officials slobbering for those $$$$.
