Helping patients through the breast care journey

HANFORD – Navigating the healthcare system, when you discover you have breast cancer, can be terrifying. To help provide patients with the support they need, Adventist Health has hired a new nurse navigator at its Breast Care Center in Hanford.
Tawnia Aguilar is a registered nurse and has been with Adventist Health in the Central Valley since 2005. She began as an RN in the Surgery department at the Kerr Outpatient Center, then transferred to the Surgery department at Adventist Health Hanford. She has a Bachelor’s in Nursing from Western Governors University as well as a Public Health license.
Aguilar plans to focus on community outreach to help both women and men understand the importance of mammogram screenings in saving lives.
You have free articles remaining.
Aguilar lost her mother to pancreatic cancer and helped her father navigate the healthcare system when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. She makes sure she and her two brothers are screened and tested regularly.
Aguilar may be reached at the Breast Care Center, located inside the Hanford Medical Pavilion, 125 Mall Dr., 2nd floor, Ste. 203 with a phone number of 559-537-2300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.