KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced heavy construction activity in Kings County throughout the next year.

The construction will take place along the high-speed rail alignment from Grangeville Boulevard to a half-mile north of Hanford-Armona Road, specifically:

  • Grangeville Boulevard to the San Joaquin Valley Railroad;
  • San Joaquin Valley Railroad to Lacey Boulevard;
  • State Route 43 to a half-mile north of Hanford-Armona Road.

Work began Monday and is scheduled to continue through 2020. Road closure will not be required at this time.

Traffic laws will be fully enforced and commuters are expected to be aware of the surrounding activities, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

The public is also asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

This work is part of Construction Package 2-3, the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.

This schedule is subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit BuildHSR.com or the Caltrans Quickmap.

