With temperatures hovering in the triple digits this week, finding a place to cool off can be a top priority. Children on Wednesday found the water feature at Hidden Valley Park in Hanford the perfect escape from the heat.
With a high temperature Wednesday between 102 and 106, and a high of 105 forecast for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, Main Street Hanford has canceled the Thursday Night Market Place this week. The event will return next week if the weather cools.
Main Street Hanford has established a maximum of 106 degrees for any outdoor event to avoid serious impacts, like heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.
“We are very disappointed to be canceling the market this week, however, your health and safety is our main concern,” said Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but we hope to see you out at our next Thursday Night Market Place when the weather conditions aren’t potentially dangerous.”
Until further notice, Thursday Night Market Place is scheduled to return next week from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a live music performance from Force ‘em. Next week's sponsors are Griswold, La Salle, Cobb, and Dowd & Gin.
For more information and a schedule for Thursday Night Market Place visit www.mainstreethanford.com. Any additional questions call our office at (559) 582-9457.