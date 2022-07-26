Main Street Hanford announced Tuesday afternoon that due to extreme heat in the forecast, Thursday Night Market Place is canceled this week.
The decision marks the second week in a row the market has been canceled due to high temperatures.
Thursday Night Market Place events will be canceled if the forecast is 106 degrees or higher, according to organizers. As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast high for Thursday is 103 degrees, while Friday's is 105, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday Night Market is scheduled to return next week from 5:30-9 p.m. in Civic Park barring continued extreme heat.
In addition to heat, the NWS is cautioning Valley residents about smoky air conditions resulting from a wildfire burning near Yosemite Valley.
Smoke from the Oak fire may move into the southern San Joaquin Valley Wednesday, according to an alert. There is currently poor air quality in Mariposa and Madera counties due to heavy smoke from the fire.
The weather service also notes thunderstorms forecast above 5,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Those above that elevation should be aware of the possibility of dangerous lightning and flooding.