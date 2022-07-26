Main Street Hanford announced Tuesday afternoon that due to extreme heat in the forecast, Thursday Night Market Place is canceled this week.

The decision marks the second week in a row the market has been canceled due to high temperatures. 

Thursday Night Market Place events will be canceled if the forecast is 106 degrees or higher, according to organizers. As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast high for Thursday is 103 degrees, while Friday's is 105, according to the National Weather Service. 

