Health Officials Confirm Third Resident Case of COVID-19

HANFORD - The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) confirmed the third case of a resident being diagnosed with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Kings County on March 30. Two residents have been quarantined and one resident is being treated in isolation.

KCDPH has determined the first case was travel related and the second and third cases were the result of close contact with a diagnosed case. KCDPH is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify any persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the three cases can be shared with the public.

Kings County residents are encouraged to continue following the recommendations from the California Department of Public Health, the Centers of Disease Control, and the KCDPH to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kings County and protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands. Stay in your home as much as possible. The only exceptions should be for getting food and/or necessary household supplies, medications and medical treatments. Practice social distancing of at least six feet if it is necessary to leave your home. Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, or your elbow.

Visit www.kingscovidinfo.com for current information and guidance.