Haven Jennings Britts
October 28, 1932 - July 23, 2020
Haven was born October 28, 1932. He went to meet the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born to Haven Moore and Inez Jennings Britts in Bluefield, West Virginia. The family soon moved to Mt. Airy, North Carolina where he grew up. Haven joined the Navy in 1952, worked his way up the ranks and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer-4 in 1981 with 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam War. After retirement he was employed by Cambridge Filter Corp as a Production Foreman.
He was preceded in death by his wife Annunziata Nancy Britts on July 23, 2010 (ten years to the day). Now together again. He is survived by his daughter Maria ONeill and her husband Ronald Dunn, his son Michael Britts and his grandchildren Morgan ONeill and Christopher ONeill and his wife Brielle Reed, his sister Peggi Nicholson and other extended family. All who loved him dearly.
Haven enjoyed nature and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Military Officers of America, V.F.W., American Legion and the Fleet Reserve Assn. He was proud to have served his country. Haven was a man of honor and always willing to lend a helping hand.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14th at 9:30 A.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. You can watch the service online at https://www.phippsdale.com/memorials/haven-britts/4290295/obituary.php Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the American Heart Association, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074 or their favorite charity.
