As the countdown finished, the Hanford Christmas Tree was lit in front of the Civic Auditorium to officially open the 2022 edition of Winter Wonderland at Hanford Civic Park Saturday.
The Hanford West High Choir sang Christmas songs as the Auditorium was bathed in red and green lights.
This year visitors can enjoy a larger ice rink, as well as the added attractions of miniature golf, a carnival area, a s’mores station, and additional food choices.
Also new this year is the use of a Zamboni ice scraper, which allows the rink's ice to be resurfaced after every session in half the time it took last year, making it possible to have more sessions each day.
A snow machine is located on the top of the auditorium to shower the crowd below with sheets of the white stuff. Speaking of the white stuff, a pile of snow is located inside the fountain, inviting the young and young-at-heart to an old fashioned snowball fight.
The rink is open through Jan. 9 with Monday through Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 9:30 p.m.
Photos: Hanford Winter Wonderland opens at Civic Park this weekend