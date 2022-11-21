As the countdown finished, the Hanford Christmas Tree was lit in front of the Civic Auditorium to officially open the 2022 edition of Winter Wonderland at Hanford Civic Park Saturday.

The Hanford West High Choir sang Christmas songs as the Auditorium was bathed in red and green lights.

This year visitors can enjoy a larger ice rink, as well as the added attractions of miniature golf, a carnival area, a s’mores station, and additional food choices.

Tags

Recommended for you