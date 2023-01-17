The holiday season edition of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland has come to an end, and on Tuesday morning, Hanford city workers started the first phase of dismantling the ice rink and its various components.
First to be dismantled were the clear plastic walls surrounding the rink. Individual sections were unscrewed and stacked onto pallets awaiting transport back to their home base in Texas.
The PVC piping which kept the rink's ice frozen will be taken apart Thursday afternoon, along with the generator which ran continually.