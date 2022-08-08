Saturday morning saw the annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive play out in the Hanford Walmart parking lot.
Sponsored by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, the event was also attended and staffed by members of the Kings Lions Club, Kings County Fire Department, and Girl Scout Troop 3049.
Shoppers walking into Walmart were given slips of paper indicating the supplies needed by students for this year's classes. If they desired, shoppers could purchase those supplies and drop them off with a waiting volunteer upon leaving the store.