Ericka Simas of Hanford was selected as the 2021 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board's (CMAB) District 7. The crowning took place on Friday, June 25.
Retiring Dairy Princess Jenna Searcy turned the title over to Simas and wished her success as she represents the California dairy industry throughout the coming year, according to a release from CMAB.
Simas will represent District 7, which includes Kings County. As Dairy Princess, she will play an essential role in the CMAB's Communications Services team to help meet community relations objectives, the organization stated.
Simas is the daughter of Rick and Jennifer Simas. She is a senior at Lemoore High School and active in FFA; shows dairy replacements heifers; competes on the FFA dairy, citrus, and cotton judging teams; and is active in Ag Leadership. She also earned her State FFA Degree. A former Milk Maid, Ericka is an active member of the Kings County Junior Fair Board, participating in community events such as Kings County Fair, California Ag Day in Sacramento, and Kings County Farm Day. She is a member of the California Scholarship Federation (CSF) and is a FFA Academic Scholar award winner. After high school, Simas plans to attend West Hills College in Lemoore before transferring to California State University, Fresno to major in Agriculture Business with an emphasis in marketing.
The District 7 Dairy Princess will attend a professional development and educational training focused on presentation skills, dairy knowledge and advocacy, social media, business etiquette, and leadership development.
California is the nation’s leading milk producer. It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. Real California dairy products can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies that the products are made exclusively with milk produced on California dairy farms by California dairy farm families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.