A hydrochloric acid leak in the mechanical room of the Plunge, Hanford’s community pool, closed the facility Tuesday and Wednesday this week in "an abundance of caution," according to Parks and Public Services Director Brad Albert.

Albert said that no pool-goers were exposed to the hydrochloric acid, and emphasized that chemicals in the pool’s water remained in balance.

“At no time was there ever any danger whatsoever to the public,” Albert said. “The health and safety of our staff and the public is always number one.”

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you