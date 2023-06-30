A hydrochloric acid leak in the mechanical room of the Plunge, Hanford’s community pool, closed the facility Tuesday and Wednesday this week in "an abundance of caution," according to Parks and Public Services Director Brad Albert.
Albert said that no pool-goers were exposed to the hydrochloric acid, and emphasized that chemicals in the pool’s water remained in balance.
“At no time was there ever any danger whatsoever to the public,” Albert said. “The health and safety of our staff and the public is always number one.”
According to a report on the incident from the Kings County Department of Public Health, the leak Tuesday consisted of less than two gallons of hydrochloric acid.
After the leak was detected and identified, Hanford Parks and Public Services contacted Hanford Fire and Kings County Environmental Health. A Kern County-based crew subsequently cleaned up the leak.
“We showed up, we shut it down, we corrected it and got everything back up just as quickly,” said Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass. “I don’t think it could have gone smoother or quicker.”
New fittings were installed to a valve in the mechanical room responsible for the chemical leak. The Plunge reopened to the public at noon Wednesday. The facility was inspected by the Kings County Department of Public Health on Wednesday morning before it was reopened, according to Albert.
“We’re confident we’ve fixed the issue,” Albert said. “We mitigated the issue, and now we can move forward.”
Pendergrass added the fire department inspects city facilities for code violations the same way it would all buildings in the City.
“We have inspected all of our facilities and have identified the normal code violations, the normal risks,” Pendergrass said. “We try to prevent as much as we can, but sometimes they just pop up after the inspection. A cord gets sprayed or something like that. And then we go in, and we have to do the reaction portion of it. The public should be aware of how quick this reaction was.”
Albert said that the Plunge is consistently inspected throughout the day, including pH tests of the pool’s water and multiple inspections of the facility’s mechanical room. Albert said even a lifeguard sitting in a tower has been trained specifically to scan the pool at regular intervals and rotate in and out of specific positions with other staff members.
“We do a lot of things safety-wise that the public probably never notices or pays attention to,” Albert said. “We take their health and safety very, very seriously. In fact, at the pool, it is the number one goal of all staff to operate a safe, friendly environment.”