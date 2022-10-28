The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
Children of all ages, many wearing costumes from the Thursday Night Marketplace costume contest next door, lined up to walk the hallways of the 1880s building, coming face-to-face with ghouls, zombies, and other creatures of the night.
The haunted house, sponsored and manned by the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department, will be open this weekend from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.