Graydon "Nic" Nichols, founder of Nichols Farms in Hanford, passed away March 24, at the age of 97.
Born in Fresno, Nic grew up outside of Clovis, the seventh of eight children. He incorporated Nichols Farms in 1961, five years after marrying Virginia Salyer, his wife for nearly seven decades.
Virginia, 96, lives in Palm Desert.
"He lived a long and varied life," said his son, Chuck Nichols. "He was a child of the Depression — a teenager in World War II. He worked around the world, but had very stable bonds with his family — his brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren."
In addition to his wife, Nichols is survived by his daughters Carolyn Nichols and Eileen Nichols Christian, as well as Chuck, 63, and numerous grandchildren.
Although farming became his passion and vocation, Nichols was trained in engineering.
"He was a civil engineer," Chuck said of his father. "He went to college after World War II. He went into the [U.S.] Army right out of high school."
Nichols attended Fresno State University and UC Berkeley on the G.I. Bill. He received his civil engineering degree from the University of California.
Initially rejected by the Army because of a perceived blood disorder, a nurse advised him to drink a lot of water and come back in two weeks to enlist.
Determined to serve in the armed forces, Nic returned, passed the physical and served in Europe, alongside two of his brothers.
Although the blood disorder did not recur, it went on his record and earned him a small stipend from the U.S. Army.
"He got disability when he got out of the service," Chuck recalled. "It was enough to buy us all dinner once a month at the Pagoda Chinese restaurant in Hanford."
After serving in the U.S. Army and earning his college degree, Nichols worked overseas.
"He was in Morocco building air bases for the U.S. Air Force," Chuck said. "He also designed the foundation for the Tulare courthouse in the early '50s for a contractor."
Prior to incorporating Nichols Farms, which he launched in the mid-1950s, Nichols served as deputy acting-commissioner of roads with Kings County.
"When he was commissioner, he met my mom at the guild [charity] party in Corcoran," said Chuck.
That was in 1954.
"They were married the same year," Chuck said of his parents. "After they got married, he went into farming."
With help from his father-in-law (Chuck's grandfather), Nichols began farming 320 acres in Hanford, which still exist today.
What began as a small field that produced mostly staple items is now a multi-million-dollar almond and pistachio business with 4,000 acres and hundreds of employees.
Chuck said he receives weekly phone calls with offers from equity investors and international conglomerates trying to convince him to sell the farm.
"I've never gone down that path," Chuck said. "When I answer the phone I tell them I'm not interested."
He seems to understand his father left a legacy, a Central Valley treasure built with the sweat and tears of hard-working people who rely on Nichols Farms to provide good jobs for Kings County residents.
"Most of our expansion took place in the '60s and '70s, buying and leasing more land," Chuck said. "It was originally cotton, sugar beets, alfalfa, wheat."
In the early 1980s, Nichols decided to branch out — so to speak — into almonds and pistachio orchards.
"My dad wanted to get away from government-subsidized crops, which was cotton and sugar grain," Chuck explained.
It was difficult for California farmers to compete with counterparts in Texas and the Deep South, which successfully lobbied Congress to tailor federal ag-subsidizations to suit their crops.
"So he planted almonds in 1981, and pistachios in 1983," Chuck said. "He thought it was the future, and so did I. He was a very good mentor."
Reflecting on his dad's influence, Chuck said Nichols never tried to cajole his only son into entering the farming business.
As a balance, Chuck attended UC Davis and earned two bachelor's degrees: one in electrical engineering and one in agricultural science.
"He never asked me to come back here," Chuck said. "He only wanted me involved if I wanted to come back.
"He let me make mistakes, which I think is very important," Chuck said of parenting. "He was very patient. Pretty soft-spoken. But he liked and understood people well. He engendered a lot of loyalty from people who worked here. He cared about them, and their families.
"When I came back to the farming operation, everyone here had health insurance and retirement plans," Chuck said of the early 1980s. "It showed what kind of person he was. He wanted to take care of people, both on the job and off the job."
In his spare time, Nichols indulged his passion for tennis — staying physically fit and mentally sharp.
"He was just a very good man who made things better," Chuck said.
His goal was not necessarily to launch a future multi-million-dollar ag enterprise, but to provide for others.
"For whatever reason, he instilled in me and his grandchildren an entrepreneurial spirit," Chuck said. "He did not grow up in farming, and really came into it later in life. He was 30 years old and really made it a successful career."
Although he recently fell and suffered complications from the impact, Nichols' died of natural causes, said Chuck, who is carrying on his father's legacy as the leader of Nichols Farms.
"Between he and my wife, I hope I've learned something from them," Chuck said. "It is very important to me that we have the trust and responsibilities for over 400 people and their families."
The son also places his mom at the top of a long list of people who taught him valuable lessons.
Chuck conveys the story of how his mom's father saw a photo in the Fresno Bee — in the 1940s — of his dad and two uncles when they were serving in the U.S. Army in Europe.
"He said to my mom, 'Those are some good-looking boys,'" Chuck recalled.
A few years later, Virginia married one of the Nichols brothers. At that point, Nichols Farms was born in Hanford.
Thanks to Nic, the enterprise has prospered into the 21st century.
The house where Chuck and his sisters grew up still rests on the property, next to Nichols Farms' administration building and nearby processing facilities.
Although the century-old house is now used for company gatherings and to entertain guests, it's kept in pristine condition, surrounded by tall shade trees and flowering bushes.
The sweet scent of spring blossoms wafts through the morning air, sending visitors back to a simpler time, when enterprising men like Nic embraced the farming traditions of the Central Valley.