The Neighbor Bowl Scoreboard Replacement project was delayed Tuesday by the Hanford Joint Union High School District board after the sole bid came in too high.
Renee Creech, assistant superintendent of business services and operations for the district, said a plan for moving forward with the project will be presented at the next meeting.
“A lot of the work to install the electrical for the board is already covered in the Bowl Project, this was for the actual board. We've created some mock-ups, and we are also getting other quotes from other companies for the final design,” Creech said.
The board also delayed a decision on the removal of fencing along Hanford West High School Bus Drive.
The removal of the fence would solve redundancy issues, which have been caused by the installation of a newer fence in the area.
Several board members expressed concern over a lack of clarity about the bus traffic situation on the Hanford West campus.
In other business, the final goal of the 2022-23 Hanford Joint Union High School District Local Control and Accountability plan — focusing on student achievement and college and career readiness — was shared with trustees.
Revisions to the interpreter for the deaf job description were approved, along with hiring incentives for both bus drivers and interpreters.