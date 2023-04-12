The Neighbor Bowl Scoreboard Replacement project was delayed Tuesday by the Hanford Joint Union High School District board after the sole bid came in too high.

Renee Creech, assistant superintendent of business services and operations for the district, said a plan for moving forward with the project will be presented at the next meeting.

“A lot of the work to install the electrical for the board is already covered in the Bowl Project, this was for the actual board. We've created some mock-ups, and we are also getting other quotes from other companies for the final design,” Creech said.

