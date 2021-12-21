Playing college football has always been a dream for Hanford native Jayson Littlejohn. That dream led him to play for two community colleges after graduating from Sierra Pacific High School in 2019.
Now, the hard work has paid off after Littlejohn recently committed to attend the University of South Florida and play football for the South Florida Bulls football team. The Bulls compete in the American Athletic Conference.
“I’ve been dreaming about playing college football for as long as I can remember," he said. "The whole coaching staff was so welcoming and made me feel like I wasn’t so far from home. They treated me like I was their number one priority. Also, the area was beautiful.”
Littlejohn spent the 2021 season playing at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. As a member of the Giants, who recently won the Valley Center Bowl over Merced College on Dec. 1, he played in nine games as a tight end, compiling 37 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns. He was an All-Central Valley Conference selection in 2021.
Littlejohn, who is listed at 6-foot-4 235 pounds, said that playing junior college football really made him appreciate the opportunity he will have playing Division I College football.
“The JUCO route is a humbling experience for any athlete to go through, the people I connected with during my years at Fresno city and COS will last forever,” Littlejohn said. “I feel like this is going to make me appreciate what the future has in store for me that much more.”
Littlejohn played for Sierra Pacific High School form 2016-2019. Littlejohn posted a 1,000-yard season with nine touchdowns, posting three 100-yard single-game performances that season. In 2017, he had 60 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns for the Golden Bears.
While Littlejohn will be taking his talents to Florida, he said that he will have Hanford in mind when he takes the field.
“Being able to represent my hometown in a city across the nation is best thing any football player can ask for,” Littlejohn said. “Not too many people from Hanford get opportunities like this so I’m honored.”
