Since opening its doors in the late 1940s, the A&W drive-in restaurant in Hanford has been a popular fixture in the community.

The owners have owned and operated the establishment for the last 28 years, and announced this week that the iconic drive-in will close its doors by posting a note on the building.

 "Due to a conflict of interest in the direction of the company the owners have decided to part ways with America’s oldest restaurant franchise," the note reads.

