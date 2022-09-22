Since opening its doors in the late 1940s, the A&W drive-in restaurant in Hanford has been a popular fixture in the community.
The owners have owned and operated the establishment for the last 28 years, and announced this week that the iconic drive-in will close its doors by posting a note on the building.
"Due to a conflict of interest in the direction of the company the owners have decided to part ways with America’s oldest restaurant franchise," the note reads.
The note mentioned that the owners planned to open a new independent restaurant at the same location in early 2023, and employees are welcome to stay on, moving forward with the new venture, according to a spokesperson.
Longtime patron Bob Tos said Thursday he was disappointed to hear the news.
"I've been coming here since I was in high school back in 1958. I mean this was the place to hang out with friends, and back then the owner was a grumpy guy that scared all the kids. He called us riff raff for hanging about," Tos said.
Maddisyn Nunes was equally saddened, saying, " I've lived here all 18 years of my life and I'm sad to see it close. They've said they plan to reopen as something new but I wonder if it'll be as good as it was."
An announcement by Councilmember Francisco Ramierez on social media on Thursday drew more attention to the closure as residents flocked to the A&W drive-in to see for themselves that the note was real.
Laverne Gomes, whose great granddaughter is employed at the restaurant, said she has a long history with the eatery.
"I worked here back in 1961, and I was coming to eat here before that. This place is special to Hanford, it's going to be missed," she said. "The root beer floats are the best and I am really sad to see it go."
The A&W will be open its last day on Friday, Sept. 30, and patrons are encouraged to get one last cup of A&W root beer before the era comes to an end.