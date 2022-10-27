Hanford's historic China Alley experienced its second vandalism incident in as many years Sunday, when the window setting in the door to Building 13 across from the Imperial Dynasty was damaged during a break-in.

Not only was the window broken but the door itself - an original fixture from the Alley's construction in the late 19th Century. The building is used for storing general merchandise.

"It's sad," said Arianne Wing, a member of the China Alley Preservation Society. "It doesn't feel like home because of how the times change."

