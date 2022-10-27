Hanford's historic China Alley experienced its second vandalism incident in as many years Sunday, when the window setting in the door to Building 13 across from the Imperial Dynasty was damaged during a break-in.
Not only was the window broken but the door itself - an original fixture from the Alley's construction in the late 19th Century. The building is used for storing general merchandise.
"It's sad," said Arianne Wing, a member of the China Alley Preservation Society. "It doesn't feel like home because of how the times change."
Wing grew up in China Alley; her family used to run the Imperial Dynasty during the height of its operation.
According to Wing and Steve Banister, a Taoist Temple Preservation Society board member, while the security cameras didn't capture the identity of the vandal, nothing was taken in the break-in, a detail corroborated by an officer at the Hanford Police Department.
The fact that no theft occurred is fortunate given the loss of several artifacts during the Taoist Temple Museum fire that took place in May 2021.
"It would be great if people respected the property," Banister commented.
It is unknown whether the vandalism was caused by a homeless person, as the 2021 fire allegedly was, but Banister and Wing both said they have had to clean up human waste left behind by vagrants in the past.
Despite the setbacks, Wing provided a list of goals the China Alley Preservation Society is pursuing to ensure future generations can experience the historic site.
They are hoping to have the Taoist Temple Museum back in operation in the coming year and Wing said she has her fingers crossed that they will be able to celebrate the Moon Festival in the near future.
The Preservation Society is also looking to fund a new porch and awning for the Kings Hand Laundry Building to honor Naomi Tagawa's donation of her buildings.
The L.T. Sue Herb Co. building will have a new roof installed in the coming months and Wing and Banister have plans for the north side of China Alley, which includes the Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty buildings.