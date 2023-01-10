There’s a new cook in town, or make that at West Hills College Lemoore.
Gotti's Kitchen, of Hanford, is taking over the responsibility of day-to-day cooking and serving at the cafe inside the student union center at the college.
Started by the Puga brothers two years ago as a simple taco stand for Thursday Night Market Place, their business has expanded to include this year's Winter Wonderland and more.
The menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner includes egg and bacon wraps and burritos as well as pancakes and sausage. Lunch items include burgers and pizza, (including a spicy variation topped off with plenty of jalapeños), and a salad bar.
For those students in a rush to get to their next class, sandwiches and small salads are available, as are all types of drinks including water, colas, and coffee.
The menu will change as new items are brought on board to meet the tastes of the customers.
The brothers are working on an App to make ordering food faster when students are in need of a quick meal and only have a few minutes to spare.
The college cafe serves students from the community college as well as the Lemoore Middle College High School, which is situated on the college campus. It is also open to the general public.
Catering services are available for on-campus events. The kitchen will be in charge of the Golden Eagle Arena concussion stand eventually.
The college is scheduling an official grand opening event for Feb. 10.
Serving times at the cafe are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.