The Episcopal Church of the Savior in Hanford received a $39,000 check Friday from a grant provided by Leprino Foods in Lemoore. The church will use the money to improve its soup kitchen, including the structure and operations, air conditioning, the addition of industrial-sized fans for its dining room, a new floor, roof and other items to better operate the kitchen, which serves lunches to hundreds of people five days a week.
Hanford's Episcopal Church of the Savior receives $39K for soup kitchen upgrades
Most Popular
-
Hanford Police arrest man after attempted homicide on West Ivy
-
Fraud incident costs Kings County nearly $85K
-
Woman sentenced to 9 years for setting fire to Taoist Temple Museum in Hanford's China Alley
-
Levee breach drains more than 28K gallons of water into Hanford-area neighborhood
-
Hanford's Gotti's Kitchen to helm food service at West Hills College Lemoore