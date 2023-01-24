The Episcopal Church of the Savior in Hanford received a $39,000 check Friday from a grant provided by Leprino Foods in Lemoore. The church will use the money to improve its soup kitchen, including the structure and operations, air conditioning, the addition of industrial-sized fans for its dining room, a new floor, roof and other items to better operate the kitchen, which serves lunches to hundreds of people five days a week.

