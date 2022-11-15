Hanford's Downtown Christmas Tree Walk is back at 31 participating businesses this year.
Sponsored by Main Street Hanford, residents have the chance to win a 7-foot, fully decorated Christmas tree and gifts from downtown businesses Nov. 15 through Dec. 6. Guests can purchase the $5 for 25 opportunity tickets from Main Street Hanford and from each participating business.
For easy contactless payment, Venmo and PayPal are accepted. As visitors walk downtown and shop small this holiday, they can drop their tickets next to the Christmas trees that they think will make their home feel extra special this holiday.