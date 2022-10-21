After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact.
Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the homeless, and the deteriorating nature of the wood making it a severe safety hazard, prompted the City Council and the parks department to decide to remove it at a recent study session.
The demolition of the arbor is taking place in stages, and according to a workman, the job should be ﬁnished by the end of next week.