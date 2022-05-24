Hanford's beloved Children's Storybook Garden and Museum has been selected as a 2022 California Nonprofit of the year by state Senator Melissa Hurtado.
A dream brought to life by founder Judy Wait, the garden has been growing since 2012 and is currently in Phase 4 of its construction.
"At the garden our mission is to strengthen the communities and families of Kings County and beyond through unique, hands-on, educational programs which promote and develop an interest in healthy eating and fitness, gardening, farm history, literacy, nature studies, and the arts," said a spokesperson.
The Children's Storybook Garden and Museum is in the process of building the Victorian Tea House, an event venue and rental space. Currently the garden has a stone cottage and pavilion as rental spaces. The garden offers multiple activities year round and hosts events such as the Mystery Dinner Theater, put on by the Kings Players, as well.
This versatile garden has edible plants such as a variety of vegetables and fruits that visitors can enjoy freshly harvested, an array of beautiful flowers that fill the air with an aroma that is nearly indescribable and little secrets hidden around every corner.
“Staff and volunteers at Children's Storybook Garden & Museum strive to make a difference in the community every day, and we appreciate being recognized by Senator Hurtado as a 2022 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Yasmin Gonzalez, assistant director.
The nonprofit is one of more than 100 that will be honored by state senators and assembly members for its outstanding contributions to the community at a luncheon on June 8, which is California Nonprofits Day.
“Nonprofit organizations play such a critical role in our communities, and the last two years of the pandemic have only served to highlight that,” said Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), which serves as a partner for the awards program.
“California Nonprofit of the Year gives elected officials the opportunity to shine a light on the important work nonprofits are doing in their districts and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities,” she said.