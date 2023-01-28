A new display featuring the Portuguese history of Kings County at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford is open to the public.
“What we have on display are various heirlooms and artifacts from various families, who have lent us their artifacts to display,” said Jack Schwartz, museum board president. “It’s fascinating to hear their stories, and one of the things that I hope to happen during the exhibition is for families to come in. Some of the newer generations might not know the history, and these displays provide a great opportunity for intergenerational discussions about family history.”
The new set of exhibits was open for a reception for the museum’s supporters on Thursday night, and the museum will be open to the public from Friday to Sunday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The set of exhibits is the first of three phases that the Carnegie Museum of Kings County plans to showcase Portuguese history in the county this year.
The first phase will be available for the public to view until the middle of April, focusing on reasons for Portuguese immigration to Kings County and some of the history of the county's oldest Portuguese families, who Schwartz said have been here since the late 1800s.
After that, museum will close for a few weeks to prepare for the second set of exhibits focusing on Portuguese history.
“The second exhibition will start in May and will focus on culture, the arts, religion, the fraternal organizations and whatnot,” Schwartz said. “The third exhibition, which will start right after Labor Day, will focus on agriculture and industry, as well as what the current generations are doing.”
Schwartz said that the museum has been known in the past as a source of Hanford history, but this project and other recent projects have broadened their scope to focus on the history of all Kings County. Schwartz said his favorite part of the newest exhibits is some of the artifacts and history surrounding the Portugese families.
“We have pictures from way back when,” Schwartz said. “The curators have put together brief narrative histories of the families. We have one display where the grandfather had 21 children. Keeping track of everyone and seeing everyone is just really neat. They owned the land which is now the baseball diamond at Hanford High school.”
For Schwartz, the building that makes up the Carnegie Museum of Kings County is a source of history itself. Open to the public in 1905, the Carnegie Museum was previously a public library and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.
“This is a really historic building,” Schwartz said. “We’ve had people come in who had no idea this building existed. It was a gift of Andrew Carnegie, and it was designed by an architect; the firm was the McDougall brothers, who designed buildings up and down the valley. He [George McDougall] became the state architect. He oversaw the construction, they brought in master masons and as a result of the quality of construction, this is one of the last Carnegie libraries in the valley.”