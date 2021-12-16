Cameron Parsons of Hanford and the Spoon Sports team captured the E0 class win at NASA’s renowned 25 Hours of Thunderhill Presented by Hawk Performance in early December.
After a one-year pause because of the pandemic, nearly 40 amateur and professional race teams were eager to challenge themselves and the elements at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows, Calif.
The race started on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. Saturday, and traditionally runs uninterrupted until noon Sunday. Mother Nature had other plans because thick fog stopped racing overnight, limiting racing to a combined 17 hours.
When racing resumed at 5 a.m. Sunday, Parsons and Spoon Sports Racing maintained their hold on first place in the E0 class. The team turned 455 laps on the 3-mile road course, logging more than 1,300 miles during the endurance race.
This year marked the 18th running of the 25 Hours of Thunderhill, which is one of the longest endurance races in the world. The event challenges teams to keep a racecar running continuously for 25 hours while fighting sleep deprivation and the elements. Teams have two to five drivers, who take shifts driving during the endurance race.
“Just finishing, let alone winning, at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill is major accomplishment,” said NASA Vice President Jeremy Croiset. “Whether it’s fog, rain or wind, you never know what you’ll get at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill.”
