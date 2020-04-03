Hanford wins Fire Truck Face-Off

HANFORD — Golden State Fire Apparatus Inc. announced Friday on its Facebook page that the Hanford Fire Department has won the 2020 Fire Truck Face-Off.
"We'd like to congratulate Hanford Fire Department for a well deserved victory in our 2020 Fire Truck Face-Off. They worked hard, rallied the troops and took the victory home," the post reads.
The fire department earned 58% of the votes in a finals showdown against the Clovis Fire Department.
The Hanford FD will donate $1,500 in prize money to the Porterville Fallen Firefighters Fund.
