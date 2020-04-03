You are the owner of this article.
Hanford wins Fire Truck Face-Off
Hanford wins Fire Truck Face-Off

hanford fire face off

The Hanford Fire Department has won the 2020 Golden State Fire Apparatus Fire Truck Face-Off. 

 CONTRIBUTED, Golden State Fire Apparatus

HANFORD — Golden State Fire Apparatus Inc. announced Friday on its Facebook page that the Hanford Fire Department has won the 2020 Fire Truck Face-Off. 

"We'd like to congratulate Hanford Fire Department for a well deserved victory in our 2020 Fire Truck Face-Off. They worked hard, rallied the troops and took the victory home," the post reads.

The fire department earned 58% of the votes in a finals showdown against the Clovis Fire Department. 

The Hanford FD will donate $1,500 in prize money to the Porterville Fallen Firefighters Fund.

