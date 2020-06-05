You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hanford West hosts graduation ceremony
0 comments
top story

Hanford West hosts graduation ceremony

{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Though all graduation ceremonies instill life-long memories, the graduating class of 2020 may be able to boast the most unique ceremonies in recent memory.

Campus Drive was lined with cars full of Hanford West's 2020 graduating class Friday morning. 

Hundreds of vehicles, many of which were decorated with well-wishes, encouraging slogans, photos and balloons, transported the graduates and their families onto the high school campus, where each student was given their moment to take a personal-sized stage and say, "I did it!" 

Around 250 students participated in the ceremony.

Names were called periodically over the radio waves so that those waiting in line in their cars wouldn't miss a thing while social distancing. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News