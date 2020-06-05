Hanford West hosts graduation ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Though all graduation ceremonies instill life-long memories, the graduating class of 2020 may be able to boast the most unique ceremonies in recent memory.

Campus Drive was lined with cars full of Hanford West's 2020 graduating class Friday morning.

Hundreds of vehicles, many of which were decorated with well-wishes, encouraging slogans, photos and balloons, transported the graduates and their families onto the high school campus, where each student was given their moment to take a personal-sized stage and say, "I did it!"

Around 250 students participated in the ceremony.

Names were called periodically over the radio waves so that those waiting in line in their cars wouldn't miss a thing while social distancing.

