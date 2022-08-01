Hanford West High School held the ﬁrst day of a planned two-day Walk Through on Monday morning.
During the event inside the school gym, students and parents were able to check out the student schedules for the fall semester, have ID photos taken by Newman Garcia Studios, purchase class rings, buy clothing, and sign up for services such as food and transportation, all in one stop.
Monday morning was for sophomore, junior and senior students. Tuesday's morning and afternoon session will be for freshmen.