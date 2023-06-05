Hanford West High School students, family, guardians and friends celebrated the graduation of almost 300 students in the Huskies’ Class of 2023 Friday night, during a ceremony with thousands in attendance.
Bleachers were packed tightly as long lines of visitors wound slowly through the Neighbor Bowl to find a good seat before the ceremony started. Lines were a mainstay at the food and dessert stands that set up shop as well — a vendor selling shaved ice estimated they could serve 500 orders.
The night celebrated the final act of many students’ high school careers, but also celebrated new beginnings. Graduates were lauded for pushing through the world’s first global pandemic since the 1900s and for pushing through their online learning.
Students who were the first in their families to graduate high school or to go to college were asked to raise their hands, all to uproarious applause from the audience. Associate Student Body President and graduate Mia Morales spoke of the nervousness she felt walking onto campus during the first day of her freshman year and the opportunities waiting for Hanford West graduates.
“It’s time to go out and explore,” Morales said. “Learn something new, meet new people, create new relationships and find what you’re passionate about. Once you find that passion, pursue it with all of your heart and never let go.”
In perhaps one of the most exciting and obvious “firsts” of the graduation, lieutenants Mike Dodenhoff and Dan Barringer of Strike Fighter Squadron 125, based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, flew over the rows of soon-to-be graduates adorned in blue gowns and caps.
The Huskies’ many families and friends on the nearby bleachers didn’t miss out on the spectacle, either. And they were just who Hanford West graduate Mariela Cordova wanted to thank in her speech. Cordova spoke of her parents’ hope for a better future for themselves and their families, in both English and Spanish.
“Tonight, I want to thank all of our parents for giving us the opportunity of an education,” Cordova said.
Before the ceremony kicked off, an official spoke about the gravity of the ceremony, asking families to refrain from using airhorns of any kind. As graduates with distinction began walking down the field to receive their diplomas, however, the rule was almost instantly broken, excitement immediately overwhelming the rules of decorum.