Hanford West High School students, family, guardians and friends celebrated the graduation of almost 300 students in the Huskies’ Class of 2023 Friday night, during a ceremony with thousands in attendance.

Bleachers were packed tightly as long lines of visitors wound slowly through the Neighbor Bowl to find a good seat before the ceremony started. Lines were a mainstay at the food and dessert stands that set up shop as well — a vendor selling shaved ice estimated they could serve 500 orders.

The night celebrated the final act of many students’ high school careers, but also celebrated new beginnings. Graduates were lauded for pushing through the world’s first global pandemic since the 1900s and for pushing through their online learning.

Hanford West High School graduates wave to family and friends on their way into commencement ceremonies Friday night at the Jacob Neighbor Bowl complete with confetti cannons and an F-18 flyover from Naval Air Station Lemoore.

