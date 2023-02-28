The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued two freeze watch warnings Thursday and Friday mornings from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Forecasters are predicting sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees in the Hanford region, and warn that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The weather office is urging residents to take preventative measures in preparation for the low temperatures such as draining or wrapping outdoor water pipes to prevent possible bursting. Residents can also allow water to drip out slowly to prevent damage.