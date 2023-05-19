Of 18,000 water meters in Hanford, approximately 2,500 are producing inaccurate readings that will likely leave residents with unexpected bills for months of underreported usage, according to Public Works Director Jim Ross.
“The typical pattern is that water use will be reported normally when the equipment is working properly, followed by a few months of increasing underreporting of usage, then a consistent reporting of 'no usage,'" Ross said in a written statement. “When the metering equipment is replaced, a manual read is taken. This manual read identifies the true amount used, and since several months have passed where the usage was underreported, the 'true-up' bill is higher, oftentimes significantly higher than normal.”
The bill is what would have been paid, though on an incremental basis, if the meter had been working consistently.
Hanford officials say they have been working to fix the issue for several months and that it should be resolved in the next few months. They are working on developing payment plans with affected residents and working with Zenner, the company who manufactures the water meters, to replace or repair equipment that is not reporting correctly.
Unlike Hanford, residents in Visalia and Selma receive water from a system operated by the California Water Service, while Hanford operates as an enterprise fund, where the water system is paid for by residents. City officials say this means it would be illegal for the City to waive charges for any water that has already been used, even if previous bills were inaccurate.
Kingsburg charges for water as an enterprise fund as Hanford does, but Kingsburg City Manager Alexander Henderson emphasized in an email he has not experienced a situation such as the one Hanford is dealing with.
Henderson did say, however, he thought the City of Kingsburg would similarly work with owners on a payment plan in the case of a meter error.
Hanford officials said that if residents see an “E” on a utility bill, that means the bill is being estimated. Customers can call the City at (559) 585-2510 or email utilitybilling@cityofhanfordca.com with questions about their bills.
Ross said that utility customers can also compare each month’s bill to previous ones to see if they are affected.
“If there is a significant and unexplained decrease in usage over two or three months, they [Hanford residents] may have an underreporting meter,” Ross said. “As we get into the annual irrigation season, customers should expect a higher usage (and therefore higher bill) than over the past few months.”
A request for comment from the marketing team at Zenner was not returned.
Ross said it would be impossible for meters to overcharge customers for their water.
“Using the analogy of a battery powered clock, it will run normally for a period of time, but as the battery weakens, the clock begins to run slower and slower until, finally, it stops,” Ross said. “When the battery is replaced, the clock is set to the correct time and all is good.”