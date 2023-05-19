Of 18,000 water meters in Hanford, approximately 2,500 are producing inaccurate readings that will likely leave residents with unexpected bills for months of underreported usage, according to Public Works Director Jim Ross.

“The typical pattern is that water use will be reported normally when the equipment is working properly, followed by a few months of increasing underreporting of usage, then a consistent reporting of 'no usage,'" Ross said in a written statement. “When the metering equipment is replaced, a manual read is taken. This manual read identifies the true amount used, and since several months have passed where the usage was underreported, the 'true-up' bill is higher, oftentimes significantly higher than normal.”

The bill is what would have been paid, though on an incremental basis, if the meter had been working consistently.

