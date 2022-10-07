Hanford's Walmart "reopened" with a ribbon cutting Friday signifying the renovation of the store in several departments.
Besides moving several departments such as pet care and cosmetics, to other parts of the store, Walmart expanded their outside pickup area to more then 30 spaces where customers can park their automobile and wait for their groceries to be brought out to them and placed in the trunk or back seat.
Walmart also gave out $10,000 in checks to four organizations in Hanford and Armona. They are Hanford Chamber of Commerce, the Hanford Fire Department, Refuge Youth Armona, and the Kings Partnership for Prevention.