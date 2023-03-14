A Walk with a Doc event this Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m. at Freedom Park will feature a free gift to participants including a t-shirt and a water bottle courtesy of Adventist Health.

Walk with a Doc is a non-profit organization spanning hundreds of cities across the United States and beyond, encouraging citizens to go on short, leisurely walks with their doctor to get answers to health-related questions. The Hanford rendition of Walk with a Doc is a collaboration between Adventist Health and the City of Hanford.

“We shared the promotion behind this first Walk with a Doc, we shared the duties and responsibilities looking forward every month and we appreciate Adventist Health going ahead and making t-shirts,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “We know how much people like t-shirts, even if it’s just a small thing.”

