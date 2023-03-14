A Walk with a Doc event this Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m. at Freedom Park will feature a free gift to participants including a t-shirt and a water bottle courtesy of Adventist Health.
Walk with a Doc is a non-profit organization spanning hundreds of cities across the United States and beyond, encouraging citizens to go on short, leisurely walks with their doctor to get answers to health-related questions. The Hanford rendition of Walk with a Doc is a collaboration between Adventist Health and the City of Hanford.
“We shared the promotion behind this first Walk with a Doc, we shared the duties and responsibilities looking forward every month and we appreciate Adventist Health going ahead and making t-shirts,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “We know how much people like t-shirts, even if it’s just a small thing.”
Johnson said the t-shirts will have the Adventist Health logo and will say “Walk with a Doc.” Adventist Health’s mobile care unit will also be on site to provide medical screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations and flu vaccinations free of charge. Johnson said the Walk with a Doc event is part of a new series of programs from the City.
“It’s something new,” Johnson said. “It’s part of a bigger thing we have going on here, and we’ve given it the name Get Movin’ Hanford. We’re excited about all of the programs we’re doing right now in the Parks and Public Service Department.”
Participants in the event are not required to pre-register or sign up for the event before they come; however, Johnson encouraged participants to arrive ahead of the 9 a.m. start time to read the waiver that goes along with the event and fill out a sign-in sheet. Johnson said he is confident every participant would get a t-shirt or water bottle.
“If anyone shows up and doesn’t get a t-shirt or water bottle, we’ll make sure that they get something at the next event,” Johnson said.
Future Walks with a Doc will be held the third Saturday on each month. Saturday's event will be held at Freedom Park, but each Walk with a Doc will rotate between Freedom and Centennial Parks.