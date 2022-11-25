Two dozen people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Episcopal Church of the Savior in Hanford on Wednesday evening to observe the deaths of the five people who were killed in the Club Q nightclub shootings in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, and hold a Trans day of Rememberance.
Candles inside paper sacks with the names of the victims of the attack, along with the names of victims of violence against LGBTQ people since 2020 were lit and placed outside the church.
Inside the church, Pastor Julie Kelly talked to those gathered during the short impactful service.