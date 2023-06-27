The National Weather Service placed many parts of Central California, including Hanford, on a heat watch Tuesday morning, with a high peak of 109 degrees forecast in Hanford on Saturday.

The heat watch is set from Friday, June 30 to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and covers large swathes of Central California from Merced to Bakersfield. The weather service classified the incoming heat Saturday as major, placing most of the population at risk for heat-related illnesses.

“If at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned space, but if you have to go outside, take breaks, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and, obviously, drink plenty of water,” said Meteorologist Dan Harty. “We definitely just want to avoid the peak heat of the day at all costs.”

