The National Weather Service placed many parts of Central California, including Hanford, on a heat watch Tuesday morning, with a high peak of 109 degrees forecast in Hanford on Saturday.
The heat watch is set from Friday, June 30 to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and covers large swathes of Central California from Merced to Bakersfield. The weather service classified the incoming heat Saturday as major, placing most of the population at risk for heat-related illnesses.
“If at all possible, stay in an air-conditioned space, but if you have to go outside, take breaks, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and, obviously, drink plenty of water,” said Meteorologist Dan Harty. “We definitely just want to avoid the peak heat of the day at all costs.”
The weather service also recommended that residents of Central California limit outdoor activities, reduce time in the sun, continue to monitor the latest forecasts and ensure young children and pets are never left alone in vehicles. The heat watch warned that the interior of a car can reach “lethal” temperatures in only minutes.
Friday will see a high of 105 degrees in Hanford, according to the weather service, with a high of 109 and 108 degrees predicted for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The final day of the heat watch, Monday, sees a forecast high of 104 degrees.
Low temperatures overnight will hover slightly above 70 degrees through the weekend.
Harty said the forecast highs are about 10 degrees above average for this time of year, but not too unusual.
He added he did not expect the heat to accelerate flooding resulting from this year's large snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
“There’s still some snow up there [in the Sierras], but the bulk of it has melted away,” Harty said. “This will probably melt a good portion of what’s left. There will be some more runoff in rivers and streams, but right now, we don’t think there will be any major impacts."